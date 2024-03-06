Innovative 24/7 Self-Service Boutique Boosts Local Women-Owned Businesses in Lincoln

Lincoln's Creative Collabs Collective, owned by Melanie Rezac, is revolutionizing local retail by offering a 24/7 self-service shopping experience, significantly benefiting women-owned businesses, including Jillian Thompson's Berries by Jillian. This unique business model, with no employees or cash registers, allows customers to shop at their convenience using a daily code and pay virtually, fostering a sense of community among local vendors and driving sales.

The Birth of a Revolutionary Shopping Experience

Launched in June by Melanie Rezac, Creative Collabs Collective emerged from the desire to provide a platform for local vendors to grow their businesses collaboratively. The store, situated at 1600 Normandy Court, operates without traditional retail constraints, offering an around-the-clock shopping solution that caters to everyone, including night shift workers. With over 50 vendors on a waitlist, Rezac's initiative underscores a high demand for unique, flexible shopping venues that support local entrepreneurs.

A Sisterhood of Success

Part of the allure for vendors like Jillian Thompson is the collective's commitment to fostering a non-competitive, supportive environment among women-owned businesses. This approach has not only enabled vendors to thrive but has also cultivated a tight-knit community that champions mutual growth and success. The collective's policy of limiting one vendor per product or service category further ensures diverse offerings that attract a broad customer base.

Impact and Future Prospects

Since its inception, the collective has seen significant foot traffic, with over 1,500 people requesting the shopping code in December alone. Vendors report substantial sales increases, attributing their success to the innovative shopping model and the supportive network within the collective. As Creative Collabs Collective continues to gain popularity, its impact on Lincoln's local economy and the empowerment of women entrepreneurs heralds a promising future for similar initiatives.