InMaricopa Readers Want a New Makeup Store or Burger Joint at South Bridge Marketplace

InMaricopa readers have spoken: they want a new makeup store or burger joint to join Lowe's Home Improvement in South Bridge Marketplace. A survey of over 2,000 readers revealed that two-thirds of them are yearning for something fresh and exciting to be added to the shopping center's mix.

A Cry for Beauty and Burgers

The results of the survey are clear: InMaricopa readers are eager for a new makeup store or burger joint to arrive at South Bridge Marketplace. Out of the 2,000 respondents, a staggering 66% expressed their desire for either Ulta Beauty or Whataburger to take up residence in the bustling shopping center.

Ulta Beauty and Whataburger: The Frontrunners

In the battle for the top spot, Ulta Beauty and Whataburger emerged as the clear favorites. With 33% of the votes, Ulta Beauty narrowly edged out Whataburger, which garnered 32% of the reader's support. The desire for a new makeup store and burger joint is evident, as these two options captured the majority of the respondents' attention.

Shake Shack and the Other Contenders

While Ulta Beauty and Whataburger dominated the survey, Shake Shack managed to secure a respectable third place with 24% of the votes. However, the remaining choices, such as PetSmart, Tropical Smoothie Café, and The Vitamin Shoppe, failed to generate significant interest. Each of these options received less than 10% of the votes, highlighting the strong preference for either a new makeup store or burger joint.

As of February 12, 2024, no official announcements have been made regarding the potential arrival of Ulta Beauty, Whataburger, or any other businesses at South Bridge Marketplace. However, the results of this survey make it clear that InMaricopa readers are eager for a change, and their voices should not be ignored.

Ulta Beauty or Whataburger? The choice is now in the hands of the decision-makers. As they weigh their options, one thing is certain: the people of InMaricopa are ready for a new addition to their beloved shopping center, and they're not afraid to make their desires known.