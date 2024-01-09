en English
Automotive

Influencer Sarah’s Day Stirs Debate with Luxury Car Dining and Designer Brand Pronunciations

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Influencer Sarah’s Day Stirs Debate with Luxury Car Dining and Designer Brand Pronunciations

In an unexpected turn of events, Sydney-based influencer Sarah Stevenson, popularly known as Sarah’s Day on the social media platform, Instagram, has sparked a wave of reactions among her followers. The cause? A recent video where she is seen relishing a three-course dinner inside her luxury automobile, a Range Rover Sport, with its value estimated between $143,600 to $197,700.

The Controversial Dining Experience

The video showcases Sarah enjoying a gastronomic delight consisting of garlic sourdough pizza, lamb meatballs topped with cheese, and a fresh rocket salad. Despite her avowed preference for burgers over pizza, the video of her dining experience in the high-end vehicle has split her audience. Some expressed anxiety about the mere thought of eating in a car, a fear accentuated by the potential mess from tomato sauce. Others, however, found Sarah’s actions relatable and even brave, applauding her for her unconventional dining choice.

A History of Controversy

This recent incident isn’t the first time Sarah has found herself amidst controversy. Previously, the influencer faced backlash for her incorrect pronunciation of the designer brand Loewe. Instead of the correct ‘Lo-weh-vay,’ she had pronounced it as ‘Low-ee,’ which didn’t sit well with her fashion-conscious followers. When fans corrected her, Sarah’s response was less than gracious.

Designer Brands and Pronunciations

In her reaction, Sarah criticized her followers for the way they corrected her and admitted to having difficulties with the pronunciation of other brands like Moet, Louis Vuitton, and Jacquemus. She expressed her disinclination to research the correct pronunciation, stating that it’s not in her nature to overthink such matters. To emphasize her point, Sarah posted a questionnaire asking her followers how they pronounce certain brand names. This revealed her own misconceptions about brands like Moet, which she had pronounced as ‘Mo-ay’ instead of with a hard ‘t’, and Decjuba, pronounced ‘De-cuba’ and not ‘Dec-joo-bah’ as she had believed.

As the virtual world continues to react and engage with Sarah’s actions, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact her standing as an influencer. While some followers may be alienated by her approach, others may find her unpretentiousness and honest mistakes endearing. As with all things in the digital realm, one thing is certain: the conversation is far from over.

Automotive Lifestyle Social Issues
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

