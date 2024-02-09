Indulge in the Rising Trend of Gourmand Fragrances: A Feast for the Senses

In the realm of fragrances, a delectable trend is on the rise: gourmand scents, captivating noses with tantalizing foodie notes. According to US trend tracker Spate, the 'foodie fragrance' trend sees an average of 2.7k monthly searches, marking a staggering 139.6% increase year-on-year.

A Feast for the Nose

Pistachio, in particular, has emerged as a favorite among these scents. Searches for 'pistachio brulee perfume' and 'Kayali pistachio gelato perfume' rank among the top queries in this category. The fragrance brand Kayali, founded by Mona Kattan, is leading this market, with its pistachio gelato perfume garnering much attention.

Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62, a blend of pistachio and salted caramel, is another popular choice. This fragrance has found favor among younger consumers, reflecting a broader generational shift towards more playful and adventurous scents.

Gourmand Fragrances: A Lasting Trend

The demand for gourmand fragrances shows no signs of waning. Searches for 'Gourmand fragrances' have jumped by 58.3% year-on-year. The Swiss fragrance house Givaudan offers an upcycled and biodegradable ingredient called Strawberry Alcoholate Orpur, crafted from strawberry juice concentration production waste.

A report from influencer agency Kyra indicates that the gourmand trend is here to stay, with vanilla being the top favorite scent among 18-25-year-olds in the UK and US. The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) conference in Barcelona saw top Spanish chefs from Michelin-starred restaurant Disfrutar take to the stage, underscoring the increasing sensorial focus in the beauty industry and the link between beauty and food.

Edible and Biodegradable Scents

Supplier Scentmate by dsm-firmenich recently launched two edible and biodegradable scents, El Pinar and Medianías de las Islas, inspired by the landscapes of the Canary Island. These scents were created using Emotions technology, a scientifically proven method that makes it possible to formulate fragrances associated with energy, happiness, and relaxation.

On Fragrantica, a popular forum for fragrance enthusiasts, users are discussing their search for intense, long-lasting vanilla gourmand fragrances. Popular recommendations include Devotion Dolce&Gabbana, Lait de Biscuit Chabaud Maison de Parfum, and Vanilla 28 Kayali Fragrances.

One such fragrance is Escapade Gourmande by Maison Mataha, released in 2020. This unisex perfume, categorized as an Amber Vanilla fragrance, has been described as a greedy, appetizing, seductive, and enveloping scent, reminiscent of crème brulée. Its notes include sugar cane, vanilla, tonka bean, benzoin, and musk.

The gourmand fragrance trend, it seems, is a testament to the power of scent to evoke memories and emotions. As consumers continue to seek new sensory experiences, brands are responding with innovative and delicious fragrances that tantalize the senses and capture the imagination.

In the ever-evolving world of fragrances, the rise of gourmand scents represents a fascinating intersection of taste, memory, and desire. With their tantalizing foodie notes, these fragrances offer a unique olfactory experience that is both familiar and unexpected. As the trend continues to gain momentum, consumers can look forward to an ever-expanding menu of delectable scents to choose from.