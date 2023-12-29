en English
India

Indian Supreme Court Collegium Recommends New Chief Justices: A Potential Turning Point for Judiciary

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:54 pm EST
Indian Supreme Court Collegium Recommends New Chief Justices: A Potential Turning Point for Judiciary

The Supreme Court Collegium in India has recommended the appointment of new Chief Justices for five high courts, potentially causing a ripple effect in the judicial system. The courts in question include the high courts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Gauhati, Allahabad, and Jharkhand. The resolutions were passed on the 27th of December and have since been made available on the official website.

Recommended Judges

The judges proposed for the Chief Justice positions are Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Justice Arun Bhansali, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Justice Sheel Nagu, and Justice BR Sarangi. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, emphasized particularly on Justice Nagu’s competence and suitability for the role of Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Implications of the Recommendations

These appointments will not only change the face of the respective courts but also have implications for the wider judicial system. The Chief Justice is a key figure in each court, with significant influence over its functioning and decision-making processes. Therefore, the appointment of new Chief Justices can potentially shape the direction and priorities of these high courts.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendations for the appointment of new Chief Justices are a crucial development in the Indian judiciary. The recommended judges are expected to bring their unique perspectives and experiences to the high courts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Gauhati, Allahabad, and Jharkhand. As the nation awaits the final decision, the proposed appointments underscore the dynamism and evolving nature of the Indian judicial system.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

