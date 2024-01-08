en English
India

Indian Navy Escalates Anti-Piracy Efforts; Elite Unit MARCOS Rescues Hijacked Vessel Crew

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
Indian Navy Escalates Anti-Piracy Efforts; Elite Unit MARCOS Rescues Hijacked Vessel Crew

In a demonstration of maritime might, the Indian Navy has recently ramped up its anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea. Showcasing its readiness and prowess, the navy has deployed over 10 warships, a move aimed at countering escalating piracy threats. This uptick in naval activity follows a gripping incident where the elite special operations unit of the Indian Navy, MARCOS, successfully rescued 21 crew members from a hijacked vessel in an operation that underscored the Navy’s ability to handle maritime security challenges effectively.

Heightened Maritime Security

In response to increasing attacks on merchant vessels in the region, the Indian Navy has been steadily boosting its presence in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The expansion of warships dedicated to anti-piracy and anti-drone activities is aimed at safeguarding maritime interests and ensuring the free and secure passage of vessels through vital trade routes. The navy’s commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats is evident in its ongoing efforts to enhance maritime surveillance with advanced technologies and increased assets.

MARCOS Rescues Hijacked Vessel Crew

In a recent high-stakes operation, the MARCOS unit valiantly rescued the crew of a hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel, MVLila Norfolk, in the Arabian Sea. The crew, comprising 15 Indian and six Philippine nationals, were unharmed during the 24-hour ordeal. In responding to the hijacking, the Indian Navy deployed the destroyer INSChennai, helicopters, and aircraft. The Marine Commandos boarded the vessel, confirmed the absence of the hijackers, and rescued all 21 crew members.

Indian Navy’s Global Impact

The Indian Navy’s anti-piracy operations have been resonating on a global scale. By helping keep maritime highways safe and free for shipping, these efforts align with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Indian defense minister has pledged to take strict action against those responsible for attacks, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to maritime security. The Indian Navy has been actively involved in anti-piracy operations in the Arabian Sea for the past 15 years, preventing hijack attempts and providing naval escort to merchant vessels. The Navy’s escalated anti-piracy efforts in the Arabian Sea stand as a testament to its commitment to protecting countrymen in distress, regardless of the flag under which the vessel operates.

India Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

