Indian Government Invests Rs. 800 Crores for Supreme Court Expansion

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a significant allocation of Rs. 800 crores for the expansion of the Supreme Court complex. This announcement was made amidst the diamond jubilee celebration of the Supreme Court, marking its 75th year.

Investment in Judicial Infrastructure

Modi's announcement signals a substantial investment in the infrastructure for the judiciary. Recognizing the Supreme Court as a primary channel for delivering 'ease of justice' to Indian citizens, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of making the court more accessible, especially to remote parts of the country. This move is expected to enhance the capacity and facilities of the Supreme Court, enabling it to handle a larger caseload and provide better access to justice for the citizens.

Modernizing Laws and Practices

Modi also highlighted the government's efforts to modernize laws to align with present situations and best practices. Part of this modernization includes an increase in fund allocation for the E-Courts Mission Project, an initiative to bring judicial services online. The Prime Minister also launched the new bilingual website of the Supreme Court and various citizen-centric information and technology initiatives, furthering the government's commitment to making justice more accessible.

More than Just a Building Expansion

The allocation of Rs. 800 crores for the expansion of the Supreme Court complex goes beyond just increasing physical capacity. It represents the government's commitment to justice and its continuous efforts to improve the judicial system. This expansion is likely aimed at enhancing the judicial infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of India's justice system.