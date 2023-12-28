India Requests Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed

In a significant development, India has formally sought the extradition of Hafiz Saeed, the alleged orchestrator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Saeed, listed as one of the most-wanted terrorists in India, is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and has been implicated in numerous terror financing cases.

Extradition Request and Legal Challenges

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has initiated the legal procedure for Saeed’s extradition, officially requesting Pakistan for the same. Saeed, a United Nations designated terrorist, has been incarcerated since 2019 following his conviction in multiple terror finance cases. Despite the absence of an extradition treaty between India and Pakistan, India has shared detailed dossiers with Islamabad, laying the groundwork for Saeed’s extradition.

Implications on Indo-Pak Diplomatic Relations

This extradition request introduces a fresh facet to the diplomatic relationship between India and Pakistan. India anticipates Pakistan’s cooperation in the trial of the terrorist mastermind. The Shimla Agreement, inked in 1971 to cease hostilities and set the path for peaceful relations between the two nations, should not be misconstrued as an extradition treaty.

Saeed’s Terrorism Charges and Political Ambitions

Saeed’s involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which claimed 166 lives and left hundreds injured, has earned him a $10 million bounty from the US. Despite his repeated denials of leading the LeT, Saeed has faced various legal hurdles. His son, Talha Saeed, declared a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), is preparing to contest the upcoming general elections in Pakistan under the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political party established by his father.

Saeed’s History of Terrorism

Designated a global terrorist by the UN under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 in 2008, Saeed was sentenced to 31 years in prison last April on two separate counts. The founder of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), he is known for planning and funding terror attacks, including the 2000 Red Fort attack, the 2008 Mumbai terror strike, and the 2015 assault on a BSF convoy at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.