Ina Garten's Stress-Free Valentine's Day Feast: A Make-Ahead Menu for Sharing Love

Ina Garten, the beloved "Barefoot Contessa" and host of "Be My Guest with Ina Garten," has shared her unconventional approach to Valentine's Day celebrations with her Instagram followers. Alongside her husband Jeffrey Garten, Ina will be embracing the holiday not just as a romantic occasion for two, but as an opportunity to share love with friends. This year, with Valentine's Day falling midweek, Ina has curated a make-ahead menu to minimize stress and allow maximum enjoyment of the day.

A Valentine's Day Feast to Remember

Ina's Valentine's Day menu is designed with advanced preparation in mind, allowing hosts to enjoy their own party. The starter, Fig & Goat Cheese Toasts, can be assembled an hour before guests arrive. For the main course, Ina recommends Slow-Roasted Filet of Beef with Basil Parmesan Mayonnaise. The beef can be seasoned and refrigerated up to two days in advance, while the mayonnaise can be made a day early. Accompanying the beef are Oven-Roasted Vegetables, which can be prepped a day before roasting, and Ina's Cosmopolitan cocktail, which can be mixed early and shaken with ice before serving.

The pièce de résistance of Ina's menu is her Vanilla Rum Panna Cotta with Salted Caramel dessert. The panna cotta needs to be made at least four hours ahead, allowing ample time for it to set. The salted caramel can be made up to a week in advance, making this dessert the perfect finale to a stress-free Valentine's Day feast.

A Love Story Spanning 55 Years

Ina's Valentine's Day post also paid tribute to her and Jeffrey's 55th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on December 22. In true Ina style, they marked the occasion by playing a version of the Newlywed Game on Instagram, reminiscing about their enduring love and answering questions about their relationship. This charming interaction offered insights into the secrets of their long-lasting marriage, highlighting mutual love and appreciation as the keys to their success.

Ina's Ultimate Valentine's Day Dessert: Profiteroles

Ina's ultimate recommendation for a Valentine's Day dessert is profiteroles. These delightful cream puffs, filled with velvety vanilla ice cream and drizzled with a rich chocolate sauce, make for a romantic and indulgent treat. Ina shares her tips for making perfect cream puffs and her all-purpose chocolate sauce, revealing her secret ingredients for a deep, rich flavor. The history and romantic lore surrounding profiteroles make them a fitting addition to any Valentine's Day celebration.

As Ina Garten demonstrates, Valentine's Day can be a time to share love not just with a partner, but with friends and loved ones too. Her make-ahead menu and unconventional approach to the holiday serve as inspiration for those looking to celebrate in a way that is both stress-free and filled with warmth and generosity.