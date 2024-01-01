en English
France

Ina Garten and Jeffrey Garten Celebrate New Year and 55th Wedding Anniversary in Paris

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Ina Garten and Jeffrey Garten Celebrate New Year and 55th Wedding Anniversary in Paris

In a blend of high spirits and deep affection, Ina Garten, renowned star of the Food Network, and her husband Jeffrey Garten, marked the advent of 2024 and their 55th wedding anniversary in the romantic city of Paris. The couple, who own an apartment in Paris, chose to commence the new year with a celebration that was both intimate and festive, encapsulated in an orange-themed tablescape, an image of which was shared by Ina with her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

A Testament to Long-Lasting Love

Having celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in late December, the Gartens chose to extend their celebrations into the new year. The couple played a unique version of the Newlywed Game as part of their anniversary celebrations, a nostalgic nod to the early days of their relationship. Their answers, filled with humor and shared memories, revealed their secret to a long and happy marriage: a love for each other that they both jestingly described as loving each other ‘to death’.

Paris: A Second Home

The Gartens’ affection for Paris traces back to 2000, when Ina purchased a pied-a-terre in the 7th Arrondissement, a fashionable and affluent residential district. Since then, the couple treats the city as a second home, a retreat from their main residence in East Hampton, N.Y., especially during holidays and vacations. The city, with its rich history and vibrant culture, provides a fitting backdrop to the couple’s celebrations and shared experiences.

More than Just Celebrations

While the celebrations and the stunning tablescape caught the eyes of millions, Ina’s New Year message struck a chord. In an era where materialism often takes precedence, Ina’s sentiment that what truly matters is spending time with loved ones, serves as a poignant reminder of the deeper essence of celebrations and life itself. The Gartens’ shared love for each other, and their fondness for Paris, only underscore this sentiment, painting a vivid portrait of a love story that has spanned more than five decades.

France Lifestyle
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

