Ina Garten: A Culinary Maestro and a Design Enthusiast

Known for her culinary prowess and bestselling cookbooks, Ina Garten, the face of the TV show 'The Barefoot Contessa', has another talent that has been turning heads - her remarkable eye for design. This is vividly showcased in her 2000-square-foot 'barn kitchen', situated adjacent to her East Hampton home, which serves not only as her recipe-testing haven but also as the set for her popular cooking show.

A Palette that Speaks Volumes

The kitchen radiates a warmth and personality that belies its limited color scheme. The creamy white cabinets and open shelving, in combination with the stark black limestone countertops, create a harmonious contrast. The plaster fireplace and wooden ceiling beams add a rustic touch, while personal accents such as lamps, vibrant artwork, and antiques infuse the space with character.

Mixing Old with Modern

At the Antiques & Gardens Show of Nashville, Garten articulated her unique design approach, a mix of the old and the modern. This is exemplified in her beloved 18th-century Swedish farm table that holds a special place in her kitchen. During the pandemic, this table transformed into her workspace, playing host to the documentation of recipes and ideas for her cookbooks.

A Sanctuary for Culinary Literature

Her cookbook library, a later addition to the kitchen, is another testament to her design sensibilities. Housing a vast collection of culinary literature, it offers comfortable seating and an array of white cake stands. These stands, which Garten admires for their aesthetic appeal, are also used practically. She revealed her penchant for collecting antique cake stands during her European travels, particularly from Belgium, and made a note of the ample storage space she has dedicated to her ever-growing collection.