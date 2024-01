In Memoriam: Remembering the Cherished Members of Wyoming Community

The Wyoming community bids farewell to cherished members, whose lives impacted many and whose absence will be deeply felt. Patricia Ann Bochmann, an accomplished horse trainer, ski instructor, and passionate animal lover, passed away at 95 on December 28, 2023. Her resilience and zest for life are remembered by her husband Glenn, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Life of Dedication and Passion

Jack Alan Campbell, a 66-year-old inventory specialist, breathed his last on November 23, 2023. Jack, who retired in June 2022, was known for his love of soccer, history, and gardening. His child, grandchildren, and sister mourn his loss. The family suggests contributions be made to local Casper organizations in his memory.

Survivors of Life’s Battles

On December 25, 2023, Nanci Sue Cowgar, a dedicated homemaker, animal lover, and breast cancer survivor, passed away at 77. Her courage is remembered by her husband Donald, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Edna Mae Farran, who battled glioblastoma, passed away at 75 on December 31, 2023. After moving to Wyoming in 2010, Edna became known for her love of gardening, leaving behind her partner Steve, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The Love for Knowledge and Travel

Loisalayne “Alayne” Smith, a former school teacher and homemaker, passed away aged 93 on December 27, 2023. She is survived by her son Ken, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Verna Jean Tibbets, an avid traveler, reader, and knitter, passed away at 86 on December 29, 2023. Her family requests donations to charity in lieu of flowers, and her life will be celebrated on January 6, 2024.