In Memoriam: Dale C. Reichert, North Platte Businessman and Pillar of Community

Dale C. Reichert, a stalwart of the North Platte community, and a successful businessman, breathed his last on January 10, 2024. At 89, Dale leaves behind a legacy etched in the annals of Nebraska’s entrepreneurial history and the hearts of his family and friends.

An Unforgettable Journey

Born on April 6, 1934, near Bridgeport, Dale’s journey was rooted in these humble beginnings. After graduating from Bayard High School in 1952, he pursued higher education at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, setting the stage for his future ventures.

In 1955, Dale married LaVonne Peterson in Gothenburg. The couple set up their first home in Lincoln before moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and ultimately returning to Gothenburg. Here, Dale laid the foundation of his entrepreneurial journey with Dale’s Radio and TV Repair.

Life’s Twists and Turns

After LaVonne’s untimely passing, Dale found love again. He married Marie Betty Janecek in 1962, and together they embarked on new adventures. Dale sold his repair business in 1965 and purchased Hank’s TV in North Platte, running it successfully till 1985.

Yearning for change, Dale and Marie moved to Clovis, New Mexico, where they built and operated a Super 8 Motel for seven years. The entrepreneurial spirit was strong in Dale, and following the motel sale, they purchased an apartment complex in Brownwood, Texas.

The Final Chapter

After a rich and rewarding career, Dale retired in 2006. He and Marie enjoyed their golden years in various places before finally settling back in North Platte in 2013. Dale, an avid golfer, a dedicated Nebraska football fan, and a hobby pilot, lived life to the fullest.

Dale, a past member of the Lions Club, is survived by his wife Marie, three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and extended family. His services will be held at the Odean Colonial Chapel, with the burial at Gothenburg Cemetery. Dale’s memory will live on, not only through his loving family but also through every life he touched during his incredible journey.