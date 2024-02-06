Illinois Family Farms Spotlighted in Super Bowl LVIII Commercial

Five family-owned farms in Central Illinois are set to take center stage in Super Bowl LVIII, as part of the 'We are the 96%' campaign by Illinois Farm Families. The campaign’s primary purpose is to dispel the misconception that the majority of farms are corporate-owned, instead highlighting the prevalence of family-owned farms in Illinois.

Introducing the Families

The spotlight will be on the Bunting and Boucher families of Livingston County, the Leman family of Woodford Co., the DeSutter family of Knox Co., and the Marr family of Morgan Co. These families, each with their unique farming practices and traditions, are the real faces behind the food consumed by millions.

Family Pride and Heritage

Chad Leman, a third-generation farmer, conveyed the pride he feels in representing the farming community and showcasing the heritage of his farm. His farm, known for growing corn, soybeans, and raising pigs, exemplifies the dedication and hard work that goes into family farming. Jason Bunting of JB Land and Livestock, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the necessity of enlightening consumers about the reality of family farms.

Passing the Torch

Matt Boucher, a fourth-generation farmer, will also be featured in the commercial. Symbolizing the continuity and resilience of family farming, the commercial will depict Boucher passing on the torch of farming tradition to the next generation. This poignant imagery underscores the campaign’s message of the persistence and importance of family-owned farms in Illinois.

The commercial is the culmination of the 'We Are the 96%' campaign that has already gained positive feedback. In addition to being aired during Super Bowl LVIII, it will also be broadcast in several Illinois regions and neighboring states. The campaign underscores the vital importance of transparency and trust between farmers and the public, promoting open communication for those curious about food production.