Idaho Period Project Hosts Pink Party to Combat Period Poverty with Aunt Flow CEO

On April 19, Idaho Falls will witness a significant stride towards ending period poverty, as the Idaho Period Project hosts its first-ever Pink Party at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. This gala, featuring a dinner and auction, will underscore the communal effort needed to address this critical issue while highlighting educational objectives. Claire Coder, the esteemed founder and CEO of Aunt Flow, will grace the event as the guest speaker, bringing her insights and leadership to the forefront of this cause.

Uniting for a Cause

The evening is set to commence at 6 p.m., promising attendees an engaging mix of fine dining, catered by Creative Catering, alongside live and silent auctions. The programming for the night is designed not just for entertainment but to ignite a conversation on the necessity of supporting menstrual equity. With tickets priced at $70 for individuals and $600 for a table of eight, the gathering aims to rally significant financial backing to further the Idaho Period Project's mission. This initiative has been a beacon of hope since its inception in 2022, having already supported over 15,000 girls in their fight against period poverty.

How You Can Contribute

For those looking to make a direct impact, the event opens several avenues for participation. Beyond attending, interested parties are encouraged to explore sponsorship opportunities or contribute items for the silent auction. Avrey Hendrix, a contact point for potential contributors, is reachable for further details on how to support this noble cause. This event not only serves as a fundraiser but also as a platform to educate and spread awareness about menstrual hygiene's challenges and the pressing need for community involvement.

Building Momentum

The Pink Party is more than a social event; it is a call to action for community members, leaders, and advocates to band together in the fight against period poverty. With the participation of Claire Coder, whose work with Aunt Flow has set a precedent in menstrual equity, the event is set to inspire and mobilize support across Idaho Falls and beyond. The Idaho Period Project's dedication to this cause is evident in its rapid growth and the tangible impact it has made in just a year, showcasing the power of community-driven initiatives in addressing global challenges.

As the evening draws to a close, guests will leave not only with fond memories but with a renewed sense of purpose. The Pink Party is poised to mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against period poverty, highlighting the critical role of grassroots movements in fostering change. This event underscores the importance of collective action and the difference it can make in the lives of thousands, paving the way for a future where menstrual equity is not just an aspiration but a reality.