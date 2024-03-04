Iconic TV Sitcom Café Sid's in Holmfirth Seeks New Staff: A Unique Job Opportunity Awaits

Have you ever dreamed of working in a location famous for its appearance on television? Sid's Café, renowned for its role in the beloved BBC sitcom Last of the Summer Wine, is now offering that chance. This fully operational café, situated in the picturesque town of Holmfirth, is on the lookout for new Café Assistants and After School Staff to join their team, blending the charm of a classic TV show with the bustling reality of café life.

Advertisment

Join the Team at a TV Icon

For fans of Last of the Summer Wine, the opportunity to work at Sid's Café is akin to stepping into a piece of television history. The café, which played a pivotal role in the series from 1973 to 2010, follows the comedic escapades of three elderly gentlemen and their adventures. Today, it serves not only as a nostalgic site for fans but as a thriving business. The café is currently seeking weekend Café Assistants, specifically for Sundays, and additional help during holidays and bank holidays. Ideal candidates are described as reliable, hardworking, and friendly, with a capacity to manage the demands of a busy environment.

Empowering the Youth with After School Roles

Advertisment

In an effort to engage the younger generation, Sid's Café is also offering positions for After School Staff. These roles, perfect for Year Ten or Nine students, involve duties such as washing-up, drying up, re-stocking, and general cleaning, for about an hour after school on Mondays and Tuesdays. This initiative not only provides local youth with valuable work experience but also immerses them in the unique heritage of their town, connecting them to a broader cultural narrative.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can reach out to Laura at 07879 812850 or via email to inquire about the roles. Alternatively, applicants are encouraged to visit Sid's Café in person between 10am and 4.30pm, bringing along a CV or asking for an application form. This direct approach allows potential employees to experience the café's ambiance firsthand, setting the stage for their potential role in this iconic setting. As the café continues to serve the public from 10am daily, closed only on Wednesdays and Thursdays, it remains a staple of Holmfirth's charm and a living tribute to one of Britain's most cherished sitcoms.