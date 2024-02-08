Iconic Seattle Restaurant, Ristorante Machiavelli, Bids Farewell to Capitol Hill After 35 Years

In the heart of Seattle's vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood, a bittersweet farewell is on the horizon. Ristorante Machiavelli, an esteemed Italian eatery that has graced the corner of 12th Avenue and Pine Street since 1988, will serve its last meal on February 15, after 35 years of delighting patrons.

A Legacy Woven into the Fabric of Capitol Hill

For over three decades, Ristorante Machiavelli has been a beacon of warmth and culinary excellence in Seattle's urban landscape. Its closure comes as a poignant reminder of the shifting tides in the neighborhood, which has seen a surge of development in recent years. Suzette Jarding, the restaurant's owner, has expressed her heartbreak over the decision, as she reflects on the countless memories and personal investments that have been woven into the fabric of the establishment.

Jarding shared her thoughts, "It's been an incredible journey, filled with laughter, love, and the joy of sharing our passion for Italian cuisine with the community. But, like all great stories, this chapter must come to an end."

Challenges in a Post-Pandemic Landscape

The announcement of Ristorante Machiavelli's closure follows the recent shuttering of another beloved neighborhood institution, Coastal Kitchen, which closed its doors earlier in February after 31 years in business. Among the factors contributing to Machiavelli's closure are difficulties in maintaining a consistent kitchen staff – a challenge that has plagued many Seattle restaurants in the post-pandemic era.

In addition to staffing issues, the restaurant has also faced decreased foot traffic and increased construction activity in the area. These obstacles, combined with the emotional toll of operating without a lease and negotiating with the property owner, have ultimately led to the decision to close the Capitol Hill location.

A Final Toast and New Beginnings

As Ristorante Machiavelli prepares to bid farewell to its Capitol Hill home, patrons are invited to gather for one last evening of celebration on February 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It's an opportunity to raise a glass to the memories, savor the flavors, and pay tribute to the restaurant that has left an indelible mark on the community.

Though the closure of the Capitol Hill location marks the end of an era, it's not the end of the story for Ristorante Machiavelli. The restaurant's sibling location in Edmonds, which opened in December 2023, will carry on the legacy of exceptional Italian cuisine and warm hospitality.

As Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood continues to evolve, the closure of Ristorante Machiavelli serves as a reminder of the resilience and adaptability of the city's culinary landscape. Amid the changing tides, the spirit of the beloved eatery will live on, both in the memories of those who have dined there and in the continued success of its Edmonds location.