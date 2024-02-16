Iconic Photographer Annie Leibovitz Sells Central Park West Duplex for $10.625 Million

In an illustrious melding of art, architecture, and high society, famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz has parted ways with her Central Park West duplex, fetching a staggering $10.625 million—a sum that ambitiously eclipses the initial asking price by a cool $2 million. Nestled within the prestigious confines of 88 Central Park West, a building that whispers tales of its notable past residents like Sting, Paul Simon, and Lorne Michaels, this transaction marks more than just a change of address. It signifies the vibrant legacy of Leibovitz's time in a space that has been as much a canvas for life as it has been a sanctuary.

The Essence of a Pre-War Masterpiece

Leibovitz's former abode, a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath duplex, stands as a testament to the architectural and aesthetic marvels of its era. Renowned interior designer Jacques Grange was the visionary behind its enchanting interiors, which boast rich Versailles patterned wood floors, oversized windows, and ceilings that stretch towards the sky, whispering stories of a bygone era in every corner. Every room in this palatial residence, from its nine bedrooms and seven full baths to the three wood-burning fireplaces, has been meticulously crafted for both grand entertaining and intimate everyday living.

Transition and Legacy

Leibovitz's decision to sell her cherished Central Park West sanctuary was driven by a desire to be closer to her daughters' school, which led her to purchase the property back in 2014 for $11.3 million. Over the years, she infused the space with her unique touch, renovating the kitchen among other areas, to better reflect her aesthetic and functional needs. However, despite the transformation, Leibovitz has chosen to call her upstate property her primary residence, leaving the cityscape behind but not the memories and moments that the walls of the Brentmore have absorbed over the years.

A New Chapter

The keys to this architectural gem have now been handed over to Gregg E. Zehr and Kim M. Cooper, individuals whose names are no strangers to innovation and leadership, with Zehr being the former head of Amazon's hardware-development division and Cooper, a longstanding general counsel at Apple. This passing of the torch is not merely a transaction but a continuation of the legacy of creativity and leadership that the walls of 88 Central Park West have come to know so well.