Iconic Edwardian Gem in Happy Valley's Sowerby Bridge Hits the Market for £850,000

Imagine owning a piece of cinematic history nestled in the heart of Yorkshire's breathtaking countryside. This dream could become a reality with the sale of Clough Side, an exquisite Edwardian-style property located in the serene village of Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge. Known for its appearance in the acclaimed BBC One drama Happy Valley, this property is not just a home; it's a portal to a world of period elegance, modern comforts, and unparalleled tranquility.

A Glimpse into Edwardian Splendor

Step through Clough Side's solid oak door and you're greeted by a hallway that boasts Victorian Quartz tiled flooring with underfloor heating, setting the stage for a home that beautifully marries historical charm with contemporary luxury. The property promises a living experience drenched in the warmth of its original features, such as high ceilings, skirtings, and an original Inglenook fireplace, all while offering the modern comforts of a self-contained studio, complete with kitchen facilities and a walk-in shower.

With five double bedrooms, including a main bedroom that features an en-suite WC, walk-in wardrobe, dressing room, and dual aspect windows, residents can wake up to the idyllic views of the surrounding countryside every morning. Beyond the private living quarters, the property extends its embrace to the outdoors with a double garage, a stone-built outhouse equipped with power and lighting, and gated access that ensures privacy and security.

Living Amidst Nature's Masterpiece

Clough Side's location in Mill Bank offers more than just a home; it's an invitation to immerse oneself in the serene and picturesque landscape of Yorkshire. The property is situated in a secluded woodland setting, offering an oasis of tranquility and privacy. Its panoramic rural views serve as a daily reminder of the beauty that lies at one's doorstep, waiting to be explored and admired.

For those enchanted by the arts, the property's connection to Happy Valley adds a layer of cultural significance. The drama, penned by Sally Wainwright who grew up in Sowerby Bridge, has not only showcased the scenic beauty of the region but has also brought a touch of stardom to Clough Side, making it a unique find for potential buyers.

A Call to Action for Dream Home Seekers

Ben Waites, director of Charnock Bates, invites interested buyers to seize this rare opportunity to own a piece of history and luxury. "Clough Side is not just a property; it's a lifestyle," Waites remarks. "From its period elegance to its modern amenities and its cinematic claim to fame, it offers a living experience unlike any other."

With an asking price of £850,000, Clough Side presents an opportunity to invest in a lifestyle of tranquility, luxury, and historical charm. Whether you're a fan of Happy Valley, an admirer of Edwardian architecture, or simply in search of a dream home that promises a blend of privacy, comfort, and breathtaking views, Clough Side beckons.

In the heart of Yorkshire, where history whispers through the trees and modernity quietly blends into the landscape, Clough Side stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Edwardian elegance and the timeless beauty of the countryside. For those ready to step into this enchanting world, the doors of Clough Side are open, inviting you to a home that is as much a sanctuary as it is a piece of cinematic heritage.