Celeb-Favorite Four Seas: Iconic Cape Cod Shop Hits Market

Four Seas Ice Cream, an iconic landmark nestled in Centerville, Cape Cod, known for its celebrity clientele and rich history, is up for sale. Owned and operated by Doug and Peggy Warren since the year 2000, this cherished establishment has become a staple for both locals and visitors alike, including stars like the Kennedys, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds. With the Warrens considering retirement, they are now seeking a buyer who values the legacy and community spirit of Four Seas Ice Cream.

Decades of Deliciousness: A Rich History

Since its transformation into an ice cream parlor in 1934 by W. Wells Watson, Four Seas Ice Cream has been serving up smiles in Centerville, near the popular Craigville Beach. The shop's journey through the years under the stewardship of the Warren family, taking the helm from Doug's father, Richard Warren, has been marked by commitment, quality, and a sense of community. Known for its unique flavors and the infamous 16-scoop 'The Hurricane' challenge, Four Seas has not only been a place to enjoy a cold treat but a site of memorable experiences and achievements.

Celebrity Magnet and Community Anchor

The allure of Four Seas Ice Cream extends beyond its delicious flavors to include its status as a celebrity magnet. Renowned figures have often been spotted enjoying their favorite scoops, contributing to the shop's fame and appeal. However, at its core, Four Seas prides itself on being a community anchor. The Warrens' dedication to hiring honor roll students from local schools and rewarding them with a ski trip reflects their commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a strong community spirit.

Looking Towards the Future

As the Warrens prepare to pass on the baton, their focus remains on finding a successor who cherishes the values and standards Four Seas Ice Cream is known for. They have expressed their willingness to guide the new owners through the transition, ensuring the shop continues to be a beloved gathering spot for generations to come. The sale of Four Seas Ice Cream marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter, with hopes that its legacy of quality, community, and tradition endures.

The potential sale of Four Seas Ice Cream is more than a business transaction; it represents a pivotal moment for the Centerville community and its visitors. As discussions unfold and prospective buyers emerge, the focus remains on preserving the essence of Four Seas Ice Cream, ensuring it remains a beacon of joy, community, and delicious treats on Cape Cod.