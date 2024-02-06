IAS Pari Bishnoi Engages MLA Bhavya Bishnoi: A Union of Love and Tradition

In the heart of Rajasthan's city of lakes, Udaipur, a series of celebratory events marked the engagement of IAS officer Pari Bishnoi from Bikaner and Haryana's MLA Bhavya Bishnoi. Pari, who hails from the 2019-2020 IAS batch and is currently serving in the Sikkim cadre, is the daughter of advocate Maniram Bishnoi and Sushila Bishnoi, a serving police officer. On the other hand, Bhavya is the grandson of Haryana's former Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal, and the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Love Portrayed in Celebrations

The couple's love for each other was evidently portrayed during the mehendi ceremony, part of the traditional Indian wedding festivities. Each ceremony was a testament to their love story and the joining of two influential families.

Outfits That Stole The Show

From the sangeet to the mehendi and haldi ceremonies, Pari's choice of attire caught everyone's attention. She wore an emerald green ethnic pant-suit for the sangeet, and for the mehendi, she chose a Banarasi green saree complemented by a rani pink blouse. The haldi ceremony had Pari adorning a hot pink anarkali suit while Bhavya was seen in a kurta with red detailing. The wedding was a traditional affair, with the bride and groom's pictures going viral on social media.

The Reception:

For the grand reception, Bhavya chose a velvet green sherwani, and Pari made a stunning appearance in a pink lehenga adorned with zari work and accent jewellery. The couple's radiant smiles during the reception were a clear indication of their joy and love for each other.