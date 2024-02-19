Hyatt and Wellington Estates to Unveil Destination by Hyatt's First Caribbean Resort in St. Lucia

In a significant move that marries luxury with the lure of the Caribbean, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, in partnership with Wellington Estates, has unveiled plans for the Cas en Bas Beach Resort in St. Lucia, introducing the Destination by Hyatt brand to the Caribbean shores. Slated for a grand opening in late 2024, this resort promises to redefine the paradigm of luxury travel in St. Lucia with its modern, personalized retreat nestled in the island's tropical embrace.

A New Era of Luxury in St. Lucia

The Cas en Bas Beach Resort is poised to feature 90 contemporary residential-style suites, each designed to offer an unparalleled level of comfort and sophistication. The resort's dynamic culinary scene will be spearheaded by Chef Marc Marrone, who is set to bring his innovative approach to the table, offering a range of dining experiences that promise to tantalize the taste buds of every guest. From engaging nightlife programming to luxury amenities such as an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a serene spa, the resort is designed to cater to the whims and fancies of the discerning traveler.

More Than Just a Stay

What sets the Cas en Bas Beach Resort apart is its commitment to providing a unique blend of accommodation, amenities, and experiences. This isn’t just about luxury; it's about creating a personalized retreat that resonates with the vibrant culture and natural beauty of St. Lucia. Guests can look forward to personalized excursions that offer a deep dive into the island's lush landscapes and rich cultural tapestry. The resort's design and offerings aim to harmonize with the environment, offering a cosmopolitan island retreat that stands out from St. Lucia’s traditional hotel offerings.

A Strategic Expansion

The introduction of the Destination by Hyatt brand to the Caribbean through the Cas en Bas Beach Resort signifies Hyatt’s strategic expansion in key leisure markets. This development not only strengthens Hyatt's global portfolio but also offers significant benefits for World of Hyatt members, providing them with more unique experiences to choose from in their travel adventures. The collaboration between Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Wellington Estates underscores a shared vision of offering unparalleled luxury experiences that meet the evolving needs of today's travelers, setting a new benchmark for luxury travel in the Caribbean.

As we anticipate the opening of Cas en Bas Beach Resort in late 2024, it's clear that this venture is more than just the debut of a new destination; it's a promise of a fresh and exhilarating chapter in the story of St. Lucia's tourism. The resort aims to provide an exclusive escape that blends adventure with luxury, offering an unforgettable experience amidst the natural splendor and cultural vibrancy of this beloved Caribbean island.