Huron Valley State Bank Champions Community Support with Over 230 Soup Cans Donated in Annual 'Soup-er Bowl' Drive

Huron Valley State Bank has once again demonstrated its commitment to community support through the successful execution of its annual "Soup-er Bowl" drive, benefitting the Open Door Outreach Center. The initiative, which took place throughout February, saw bank employees and community members come together to donate over 230 cans of soup, aiding families in need within the local area.

Community Engagement Ignites Generosity

The "Soup-er Bowl" drive, cleverly named to coincide with the Super Bowl, encouraged participants to predict the game's winner by donating cans of soup for their preferred team. This unique approach not only fostered community involvement but also generated a spirited competition that contributed to the drive's success. Collection baskets were strategically placed in the bank's Milford and Highland branches, as well as the Financial Center, making it easy for employees and customers to participate.

Rebecca LeDuc, Treasury Management and Loan Operations Clerk, highlighted the growth of the program, stating, "I'm thrilled to see the momentum growing over the years."

Bank's Marketing Committee Leads the Charge

The effort was spearheaded by Huron Valley State Bank's marketing committee, consisting of Nancy Gomez, Rebecca LeDuc, Sheri Miles, and Eric Shubitowski. Their dedication and collective efforts played a pivotal role in the drive's organization and success, showcasing the bank's strong commitment to making a positive impact in the community. This initiative aligns perfectly with the bank's ethos of community engagement and support, further cementing its position as a pillar in the local area.

Open Door Outreach Center Expresses Gratitude

Dawn Danhausen, Development Director of Open Door Outreach Center, expressed profound gratitude towards Huron Valley State Bank for the substantial support provided. The donations will significantly impact local families, offering a variety of soup options to those facing challenging circumstances. Open Door Outreach Center, located on Cooley Lake Rd near the corner of Hospital Rd in Waterford, operates as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency services of food, clothing, and referral information to families in need.

As this initiative concludes, the community's collective spirit and generosity are palpable, with both the bank and the Open Door Outreach Center looking forward to future collaborations. This year's "Soup-er Bowl" drive not only provided much-needed support to local families but also served as a testament to the power of community engagement and the positive impact it can have. It's a reminder of the strength found in unity and the difference that can be made when individuals come together for a common cause.