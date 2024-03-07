Humane Pennsylvania Hosts St. Catty's Day: Reduced-Fee Adoptions at Reading, Lancaster Shelters

Amidst the festive spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, Humane Pennsylvania is set to sprinkle some luck on felines awaiting their forever homes through its St. Catty's Day adoption event. From March 15 through March 17, cat lovers have a golden opportunity to welcome a new member into their families for just $3.17, a gesture made possible by an anonymous donor’s generosity. Shelter manager Aida May expressed excitement about the event, highlighting its success in past years in helping numerous cats find loving homes.

Event Details and Adoption Process

The initiative will take place at the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving in Reading and the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, both of which welcome visitors seven days a week. With adoption hours slated from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., prospective adopters can meet the cats in person or preview them online. Humane Pennsylvania emphasizes that all potential adopters will undergo the standard adoption screening process, underscoring that approval for adoption is not automatically guaranteed. This ensures each cat finds a suitable and safe home.

Benefits for Adopters

Adopters stand to benefit significantly from the event, beyond just the reduced adoption fee. Each adopted cat comes with a comprehensive health package, including spaying/neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and more, ensuring a smooth transition for the pet into its new home. This not only provides peace of mind for the adopter but also sets the foundation for a healthy and happy relationship between the pet and its new family.

The St. Catty's Day promotion is more than just an adoption event; it's a community effort to raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter animals and providing them with loving homes. By significantly reducing the adoption fee, Humane Pennsylvania aims to make pet adoption more accessible to a broader audience, thereby increasing the chances for many cats to be adopted. The event also serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for adoptive families for shelter animals throughout the year.