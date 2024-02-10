Houston's Largest New Construction: A Legacy of Luxury Hits the Market

A Legacy in Luxury: Houston's Largest New Construction Hits the Market

In the heart of Houston's affluent Memorial Villages, a remarkable 17,369-square-foot residence, the largest completed new construction in the region, has been listed for an impressive $8.995 million. This architectural marvel, designed and built by Jessica Lisenby, founder of Legacy Development Group, seamlessly blends modern opulence with timeless elegance.

An Estate Fit for Royalty

Boasting six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, this palatial abode caters to grand living. The double kitchens, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, cater to both intimate gatherings and lavish soirees. The motor court, ideal for valet parking, adds a touch of sophistication, while the five fireplaces, two studies, two games rooms, and a fitness center ensure every whim is catered to.

The property's amenities are equally impressive. With a wet bar, a wine room, and an elevator, the home exudes luxury at every turn. The smart systems, three-car garage with electrical charging stations and lifts, and a whole-home generator add a layer of convenience and practicality.

Outdoor Living at Its Finest

Beyond the home's stately walls lies an oasis of outdoor entertainment. The swimming pool and spa offer respite from the Texas heat, while the summer kitchen and covered patios, complete with fireplaces, invite alfresco dining and lounging. The manicured lawns and landscaped gardens provide a serene backdrop, making this estate the epitome of luxury living.

A Global Network for Local Excellence

The property is being marketed by Sotheby's International Realty, a global network renowned for its commitment to innovation in the luxury real estate industry. With a focus on local expertise and cutting-edge technology, Sotheby's connects high-end residential markets worldwide, ensuring this majestic Houston home reaches potential buyers both locally and internationally.

A New Chapter in Luxury Living

As the largest new construction on the Houston market, this exquisite property redefines luxury living. Its thoughtful design, exceptional amenities, and unparalleled location make it a true legacy in the making. With Sotheby's International Realty at the helm, this masterpiece is poised to captivate discerning buyers seeking a residence that transcends the ordinary.

In the end, this 17,369-square-foot Houston estate stands as a testament to the power of visionary design and the allure of luxury living. Its grandeur, matched only by its careful attention to detail, positions it as a beacon of opulence in the heart of Memorial Villages. And as it awaits its new owner, the legacy of this magnificent home continues to unfold.