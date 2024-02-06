Houston Suburbs Embrace Lunar New Year with Year of the Dragon Celebrations

As the Lunar New Year heralds the auspicious Year of the Dragon, Houston's suburban communities are embracing the occasion with an array of vibrant festivities. Symbolizing good luck, strength, and power in Chinese culture, the Year of the Dragon is set to propel the celebratory spirit across the suburbs, starting February 10.

Lunar New Year Festivities across Houston Suburbs

The University Branch Library is gearing up to host a family-friendly event featuring games and activities that encapsulate the essence of the Lunar New Year. Simultaneously, the Phap Luan Buddhist Culture Center is preparing to captivate audiences with traditional Lion Dances at the Houston Premium Outlets. The outlets will also be abuzz with arts and crafts sessions, and special retailer discounts, adding a touch of retail therapy to the colorful celebrations.

Katy Asian Town and No Label Brewing Co. Join the Festivities

Not to be outdone, Katy Asian Town is setting the stage for an Asian Food Festival, promising a gastronomic delight to the attendees. Professional lion dance performances are expected to add a traditional flare to the festive spirit. The No Label Brewing Co. is also joining the Lunar New Year bandwagon with a dedicated event featuring food and merchandise vendors. The highlight of the event is the scheduled lion dances, promising to be a visual feast for the attendees.

Pearland's Gala Night and Red Circle Ice Cream's Lunar New Year Event

Pearland is also gearing up for the Lunar New Year, with a Gala night showcasing local talent on the cards. A Lunar New Year Festival complete with food, games, and crafts is set to add to the cheer. The TCT Lion Dance Team will also perform a lion dance, adding a traditional touch to the festivities. In addition, the Red Circle Ice Cream and Dragon Bowl C Noodle Bar are also holding events with the latter offering vendor opportunities.