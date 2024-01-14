Housing Trends Shift in Dublin’s Residential Areas: A Closer Look at Stoneybatter

The neighborhoods of Arbour Hill, Cabra, Grangegorman, North Circular Road, Phibsboro, Smithfield, and Stoneybatter have long been familiar names to Dubliners. However, these residential areas have recently been witnessing a significant shift in housing trends. The median house price across these locales currently stands at a robust €389,000. Property pundits predict a modest increase in values, ranging from 2% to 3%, by the year 2024.

Stoneybatter: The Epicentre of Change

Stoneybatter, in particular, has been earning accolades for its appeal to a more youthful, trend-setting demographic. It was named as Dublin’s coolest neighbourhood by Time Out in 2019. This reputation has proved to be a magnet for hip, young individuals. However, as this demographic matures, so too do their living requirements. The once-coveted smaller houses of Stoneybatter are becoming less suitable for those whose lifestyles now include raising families and owning pets.

The Shift in Housing Trends

There is a noticeable trend of these residents moving to larger homes to accommodate their growing needs. This shift is clearly indicated by the recent pattern of house sales. Michelle Keeley, a representative from the DNG estate agency, notes that the limited space and garden sizes in Stoneybatter houses are prompting people to seek more room. This is especially true as they begin to settle down and expand their families.

Implications for the Future

This trend is expected to continue as the population of young families in the area grows. Whether this will lead to a change in the character of these neighborhoods remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: the housing market in these parts of Dublin is in a state of flux, and the ripples of this change will undoubtedly be felt across the city.