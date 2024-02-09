House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed - A Gala of Fashion, Art, and Philanthropy

Amidst the opulence of the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, a grand spectacle of fashion, art, and philanthropy is set to grace the city on April 27, 2024. The Louis L Borick Foundation House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed will make its highly anticipated return, drawing over 1,500 guests to an evening of glamour and purpose. Organized by DIFFA Dallas, the black-tie gala has carved out its niche as an annual springtime event and a beacon of hope in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The Royal Court of Philanthropy

The upcoming gala will be co-chaired by Tim Garippa and Jacob Samson, who will don their metaphorical crowns to lead the charge in raising funds for HIV/AIDS programs in North Texas. Since its inception in 1984, DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS) has amassed millions of dollars in contributions, providing crucial support to those affected by the disease.

Far from a somber affair, the House of DIFFA is a vibrant celebration of human resilience and the power of creativity. The runway show, a centerpiece of the event, will showcase the latest creations from top designers, modeled by celebrity guests. This fusion of high-profile talent and haute couture serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the design community and DIFFA's mission.

The Jacket Collection: A Royal Wardrobe

A standout feature of the House of DIFFA is the Jacket Collection, a visually stunning display of original and artistic jackets. These one-of-a-kind pieces are crafted by artists from local, national, and international backgrounds, each jacket telling a unique story of struggle, perseverance, and triumph. This year's event will see the return of this signature element, offering guests an exclusive glimpse into the world of wearable art.

A Night of Lavish Entertainment and Generous Giving

As the evening unfolds, attendees will be treated to live and silent auctions, giveaways, and a car raffle sponsored by a Sewell dealership. These activities not only provide an opportunity for guests to indulge in luxury but also serve as a reminder of the collective impact that can be achieved through generosity and solidarity.

In true royal fashion, the House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed will reign supreme as a night of glamour, unity, and unwavering commitment to the battle against HIV/AIDS. By weaving together the threads of fashion, art, and philanthropy, this event stands as a testament to the transformative power of creativity in the face of adversity.

On April 27, 2024, the Sheraton Dallas Hotel will become the throne room of compassion, where guests will gather to honor the trailblazers in the fight against HIV/AIDS. As DIFFA Dallas continues its noble mission, the House of DIFFA remains a symbol of hope, reminding us all that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit will always find a way to shine.