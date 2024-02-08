Hormel Foods Honors Young Changemakers with ‘10 Under 20 Food Heroes’ Program

In a world where the future of food is uncertain, Hormel Foods Corporation is taking bold steps to ensure that the next generation of leaders are equipped to tackle the challenges ahead. The company's "10 Under 20 Food Heroes" program has been recognized with an Anthem Award for its innovative approach to supporting young changemakers and entrepreneurs under the age of 20 who are working to improve access and equity in food systems.

The Power of Youth in Shaping Food Systems

Hormel Foods' commitment to fostering a better world was recognized in the Humanitarian Action & Services category at the third-annual Anthem Awards. The company's "10 Under 20 Food Heroes" program identifies and supports young individuals who are making a difference in their communities and beyond. These Food Heroes are chosen based on the significance of their projects, their creativity, and their ability to inspire others.

Jeff Baker, group vice president of Retail Marketing - Value-Added Meats at Hormel Foods, expressed his pride in the program and the young individuals it empowers. "These young Food Heroes are the future leaders of our industry, and we are honored to support them on their journey," he said.

Empowering the Next Generation of Food Heroes

The "10 Under 20 Food Heroes" program provides its honorees with a range of resources and support to help them further their positive influence on global food issues. This includes mentorship, internship opportunities, and hands-on experiences. The latest group of Food Heroes was presented in September 2023 at Hormel Foods' headquarters in Austin, Minnesota.

During their visit, the Food Heroes had the opportunity to connect with company leaders and discuss opportunities to scale the impact of their projects. The program's focus on empowering young leaders is a reflection of Hormel Foods' commitment to creating a more sustainable and equitable food system for all.

A Legacy of Impact

The "10 Under 20 Food Heroes" program is just one of the many ways that Hormel Foods is working to make a positive impact on the world. The company's global-impact initiatives focus on areas such as food security, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility. For more information on these efforts, visit hormelfoods.com/global-impact.

As the challenges facing our food system continue to grow, it is clear that the next generation of leaders will play a critical role in shaping our collective future. Hormel Foods' "10 Under 20 Food Heroes" program is a testament to the power of youth and the importance of supporting their efforts to create a more equitable and sustainable world.

By investing in the next generation of Food Heroes, Hormel Foods is not only helping to ensure a brighter future for our food system, but also setting an example for other companies to follow. As we look to the future, it is clear that the power to create meaningful change lies in the hands of our young leaders. With programs like "10 Under 20 Food Heroes," we can help them unlock their full potential and create a world where everyone has access to the food they need to thrive.