Hoppin' into Easter: A Free Egg Hunt and Journey to the Cross Event at Trinity United Methodist Church in Seymour

This Easter, the Trinity United Methodist Church in Seymour is spreading joy and faith through two remarkable events. On March 23, children up to 12 years old are invited to a free Easter egg hunt in the church's back parking lot. The following day, March 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., the church will host a unique event called 'Journey to the Cross,' offering attendees a chance to immerse themselves in Bible-times Easter activities and learn about Jesus' birth.

A Hoppin' Easter Egg Hunt

The much-anticipated Easter egg hunt will kick off on March 23, with the youngest age group starting first. This event promises a fun-filled morning for children and their families, as they scour the church's back parking lot in search of colorful eggs. The generous offering of free admission ensures that everyone can join in the Easter festivities.

Journey to the Cross: A Sensory Experience

On March 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Trinity United Methodist Church will open its doors to the public for an extraordinary event called 'Journey to the Cross.' This interactive experience will transport attendees back in time, allowing them to taste, see, and smell what life was like during Jesus' birth. Through various stations and activities, people of all ages will have the opportunity to engage with the story of Easter in a unique and memorable way.

Bringing the Community Together

Both events are part of the church's mission to foster community engagement and spread the message of faith. By offering these free and inclusive activities, the Trinity United Methodist Church in Seymour hopes to create opportunities for connection, learning, and celebration. As Easter approaches, these events serve as a reminder of the holiday's true meaning and the importance of coming together as a community.

Mark your calendars for March 23 and 24, and join the Trinity United Methodist Church in Seymour for a weekend filled with Easter joy, learning, and fellowship. Don't miss the chance to be part of these heartwarming events that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

Key Points: