Hop into Spring with Build-A-Bear's Easter 2024 Collection: Mini Beans, Plush Bunnies, and More

As Easter 2024 approaches, Build-A-Bear Workshop is setting the stage for an unforgettable spring celebration with its latest Easter Giftshop collection. From the soft, huggable bunnies and bears to the exciting new Mini Beans assortment, the iconic experiential retailer is ensuring that this year's Easter baskets will be brimming with joy and color.

Advertisment

Introducing Mini Beans: Pocket-Sized Delights

Build-A-Bear's newest addition, the Mini Beans assortment, features adorable, collectible critters that are small in size but big on fun. Inspired by the brand's popular furry friends, these miniatures come with a tiny birth certificate for personalization. The debut lineup includes eleven charming designs, such as the Axolotl and Happy Hugs Teddy, along with a limited-edition Colorful Splatter Cow, making them perfect for collectors and kids alike.

More Than Just Plush Toys

Advertisment

Build-A-Bear's Easter collection goes beyond plush toys, offering characterized plush Easter baskets ready to be filled with a delightful mix of favorites, including the Mini Beans. Customers can also find pastel-themed clothing and accessories to personalize their furry friends, making the perfect spring or Easter gift. For those looking to add an element of surprise to their Easter festivities, special Golden Eggs containing exclusive mini plushes are also available, promising to bring smiles and excitement to any egg hunt.

Creating Memories That Last

With over 25 years of helping families create special Easter memories, Build-A-Bear continues to offer unique experiences both online and in-store. This Easter, consider giving the gift of fun with a Build-A-Bear gift card, perfect for an egg hunt surprise or a memorable bear-building experience. For those seeking fun activities over spring break, visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop location can provide a memorable and interactive experience, complete with the iconic heart ceremony and personalized messages.

As Build-A-Bear Workshop ushers in the spring season with its Easter 2024 Collection, families across the globe are invited to discover the joy and magic of creating new furry friends. Whether through the enchanting Mini Beans assortment or the classic plush favorites, Build-A-Bear ensures that this Easter will be filled with happiness, surprises, and cherished memories.