Honoring Wilfred Outerbridge Jr: Legacy of Compassion Lives On Through Family's Community Initiatives

Wilfred Outerbridge Jr's tragic death to gun violence has inspired his family to honor his memory by perpetuating his legacy of kindness and support for those in need. Known for his selfless nature, Outerbridge's family is committed to 'Goodman Gives Back,' a series of community service acts reflecting his lifelong dedication to helping others.

Legacy of Giving

Outerbridge, remembered by his friends as Goodman for his generous spirit, made it a practice to look out for the less fortunate, from sharing meals to providing employment opportunities. His untimely death has left a void not only within his family but also in the community he avidly supported. In remembrance, his family, led by his former wife Maxine Brown, organized a tribute dinner at the Salvation Army, serving over 200 guests in need, accompanied by music and gift bags filled with essential items.

Community Impact

The dinner is just the beginning of the family's efforts to keep Outerbridge's spirit alive. By engaging in community service, they aim to transform their grief into actions that reflect his compassion and altruism. The initiative not only honors Outerbridge's memory but also challenges community perceptions around victims of gun violence, highlighting his positive contributions and the senseless nature of his death.

Continuing the Mission

Outerbridge's visionary approach to life extended beyond his acts of kindness, as he was also a budding entrepreneur with aspirations that reached far into the future. His family's commitment to 'Goodman Gives Back' is a testament to his lasting influence and a call to action for others to embody his spirit of generosity. As they plan future events, the family encourages the community to support their efforts and keep Outerbridge's legacy alive.

As we reflect on the life of Wilfred Outerbridge Jr, it becomes evident that his legacy is not just in the memories he leaves behind but in the ongoing acts of kindness inspired by his life. The 'Goodman Gives Back' initiative serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder that in times of tragedy, the power of community and compassion can prevail.