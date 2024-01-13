Hong Kong Family Trades City Life for High Seas Adventure

In a blend of adaptability and resilience, the Terauchi D’Rozario family transformed a potential crisis into an opportunity for adventure. Following the loss of his job at Cathay Dragon due to pandemic-induced downsizing, former captain Jeroen and his family chose an unconventional path. Leaving their life in Hong Kong behind, they returned to Jeroen’s homeland, the Netherlands, but found it was not their final destination. The family sold their home and, harnessing Jeroen’s expertise as a sailor, purchased a secondhand monohull boat to embark on a global voyage, cleverly skirting around the perils of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Voyage Across Europe

From June 2021 until the summer of 2022, the family navigated through an array of European destinations, including France, Spain, Portugal, Sardinia, Sicily, and Greece. An engine failure may have paused their journey, but it didn’t dampen their spirits. Approximately 85% of their time was spent anchored or docked in marinas, allowing them ample opportunities to explore the local towns and immerse themselves in diverse cultures.

Homeschooling on High Seas

Embracing the fluidity of their new lifestyle, the Terauchi D’Rozario family adopted homeschooling for their children. They coordinated with a U.K. school for monthly assignments, while daily education was managed by Lisa. They found this method of teaching more efficient than traditional schooling, only requiring two to three hours a day, thus leaving more time for exploration and family bonding.

Living at Sea: A Sustainable Lifestyle

The family’s decision to live at sea offered a range of economic and environmental benefits. Without the burden of rent, electricity, and water bills, they relied on a water maker, wind generator, and solar energy backed by lithium batteries. The scarcity of fresh vegetables in small coastal towns prompted them to abandon veganism, shifting their focus to local foods that could be stored easily. The family embraced the solitude and serenity of sea life, learning to navigate around weather fluctuations and maintain their fitness levels despite the limited space.

While they encountered their fair share of challenges, including nearly three-meter swells, the family’s resilience and adaptability saw them through without any damage to their 25-ton boat. The Terauchi D’Rozario’s sea adventure is a testament to their indomitable spirit and a lesson in making the most of difficult circumstances.