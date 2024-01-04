Home Renovations: Reflecting Personality Through Simple Changes

When it comes to home renovations, the common notion is that significant changes are required to make a difference. However, interior designers Yasmine Ghoniem and Brendan Wong suggest otherwise. Their idea of home renovation expands beyond extensive remodelling and focuses more on adding distinctive touches that reflect the homeowner’s personality.

Painting Ceilings and Using Wallpapers

One of Ghoniem’s recommendations is to experiment with painting ceilings and using wallpapers. It not only creates a cohesive look but also adds an element of surprise to the décor. Wong, on the other hand, encourages homeowners to use darker paint colours. According to him, darker shades can add warmth and depth to a space, making it more inviting.

Customizing Bathrooms

Apart from the general living spaces, bathrooms are often overlooked when it comes to customization. Ghoniem and Wong suggest that bathroom walls can be tiled halfway up and textured coverings or metallic finishes can be used above to add a dash of personality. The renovation of Mark and Mike’s ensuite bathroom in Melbourne is a testament to this approach. Their use of bold colours and art deco design elements transformed their bathroom into a unique personal space.

Revamping the Front Door and Lighting

Believe it or not, the front door can make a significant impression. Ghoniem recommends revamping the front door as a simple yet effective way to personalize a home. She also emphasizes the importance of thoughtful lighting. Advocating for a mix of wall lights, floor lamps, and table lamps over excessive downlighting, Ghoniem states that the right lighting can drastically enhance the ambiance of a room.

The essence of this approach to home renovation is that personalizing a home doesn’t necessarily require large-scale changes. There are various low-risk options to explore that can still make a significant difference. From experimenting with paint colours to rethinking lighting, the smallest changes can make the biggest impact. As Ghoniem and Wong underscore, home renovations should be less about extensive overhauls and more about reflecting the homeowner’s personality.