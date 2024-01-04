en English
Lifestyle

Hollywood Rings in 2024: Celebrities Celebrate New Year in Exotic Locations

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
As the curtain fell on 2023 and the world stepped into 2024, a host of celebrities marked the transition in style, choosing exotic locales to ring in the New Year. From the sandy beaches of St. Barts to the breathtaking landscapes of Central America, the stars made the most of their time, creating memories and setting the internet ablaze with their holiday snapshots.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in St. Barts

Among the high-profile couples, Hollywood’s renewed sweetheart duo, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, chose the luxury Caribbean island of St. Barts to celebrate the arrival of 2024. Their choice of location highlighted their penchant for privacy and luxury, away from the prying eyes of the media.

Aitana Ocaña and Shawn Mendes in Costa Rica

Spanish songbird Aitana Ocaña, known for her hit ‘Mon Amour,’ and Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes were spotted separately in Central America’s jewel, Costa Rica. Aitana took to Instagram to share images from her vacation in Santa Teresa, Puntarenas, looking radiant in a black swimsuit, proudly displaying her tattoos. Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes shared his experiences of surfing, sunsets, and motorcycle rides with friends, expressing his gratitude and excitement for the New Year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mexico

India’s global icon Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas welcomed 2024 on a beach holiday in Cabo, Mexico, with their daughter Malti Marie. The couple was seen soaking up some sun, with Priyanka stunning in a white bikini and cover-up, while Nick sported a casual white shirt and shorts ensemble.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan

Bollywood’s newlywed couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, chose the royal state of Rajasthan in India to celebrate their first New Year together after their wedding. The couple shared pictures from their holiday, including magnificent sunset snaps and adorable couple selfies.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian in Utah

Reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian opted for a chilly New Year, taking their children on a last-minute ski trip to Utah. The Kardashian sisters and their kids appeared to have a great time in the snow, with Khloe sharing that it was her daughter True’s first time skiing.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny near Barbados

Model Kendall Jenner and Latin Grammy winner Bad Bunny reportedly spent the New Year’s Eve together with a group of mutual friends near Barbados, despite rumors of their breakup. The stars have not confirmed their relationship status, leaving fans to speculate.

Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

