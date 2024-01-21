Holly Willoughby's Hairstylist Reveals Secret to Her Glossy Blonde Bob

Television presenter, Holly Willoughby, recently made a dazzling comeback on the show 'Dancing on Ice,' winning over her fans with her stunning appearance. Dressed in a sparkling sequin gown and flaunting her trademark blonde bob hairstyle, Holly's return to the screen was nothing short of glamorous. The secret behind her glossy and well-maintained hair, despite the challenges posed by maintaining a bright blonde shade, has now been unveiled by her hairstylist, Ciler Peksah.

The Secret Behind Holly's Glossy Locks

Unveiling the secret on Holly's lifestyle brand website, Wydle Moon, Peksah attributes the health and gloss of Holly's hair to the use of sulphate and paraben-free shampoos and conditioners. These products, according to Peksah, help to retain the hair's natural moisture, making them particularly beneficial for dry and colored hair like Holly's.

Recommended Hair Care Products

Among the products endorsed by Peksah is the Faith in Nature's Grapefruit & Orange Shampoo and Herbal Essences' Pure Aloe + Avocado Oil Hair Conditioner. Both these products are praised for their natural ingredients and their affordability. These hair care products contribute to the strength and shine of Holly's hair, protecting it against regular exposure to hair coloring and environmental stressors.

Holly's Return to Dancing on Ice

Holly Willoughby marked her return to 'Dancing on Ice' with a bang, hosting alongside Stephen Mulhern. Adorned in a pink floor-length gown and sporting her straight blonde tresses, she left a lasting impression on her fans. The show, featuring new celebrity skaters, received positive feedback from viewers, adding another feather to Holly's cap.

While Holly's glamorous appearance on the show was undeniably a highlight, the revelation of her hair care secrets has also stirred interest, offering fans an insight into the careful maintenance behind her famous blonde bob.