Holidaymakers Swap Sunbathing for Skill-Building: The Rise of Hobbies Abroad

Vacations Transform into Learning Expeditions

In a refreshing twist to the traditional beach and pool holidays, travelers are increasingly using their foreign vacations to explore new hobbies. A recent study by First Choice reveals that nearly half of Brits have discovered new pastimes while on vacation. Cookery and pottery classes top the list of popular choices, as holidaymakers embrace the opportunity to learn something new.

A Revival of Childhood Hobbies

The research also highlights a growing trend of adults rekindling childhood hobbies during their travels. Over half of the respondents expressed interest in revisiting activities from their youth, such as painting, dancing, and martial arts. This mirrors the TikTok trend of adults sharing videos of them embracing their 'inner child' again.

The Allure of Learning While Traveling

The survey found that 70 percent of people are enthusiastic about learning new skills during their getaways. One-third consider travel an ideal means to discover something new. This shift in vacation habits underscores the importance of travel in discovering new skills and passions.

The study also listed the top 20 hobbies Britons want to pursue in 2024. The diverse range of interests includes cooking, photography, surfing, and even graffiti. This list showcases the evolving landscape of leisure activities, with more people seeking engaging and enriching experiences during their holidays.

As we move forward, it's clear that the definition of a perfect vacation is changing. For many, it's no longer just about relaxation, but also about personal growth and skill development. Today's holidaymakers are not just tourists; they're learners, explorers, and hobbyists, eager to bring back more than just souvenirs from their travels.

Date: 2024-02-12