UAE Eid ul Fitr 2024: Extended Nine-Day Holiday Announced Following Ramadan

With Ramadan well underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), anticipation grows for the celebration of Eid ul Fitr. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Association, has pinpointed April 10, 2024, as the likely first day of Eid, marking a deviation from earlier astronomical predictions. This adjustment stems from the challenge in sighting the Shawwal crescent moon, which signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, commenced on March 11 in the UAE.

Advertisment

Understanding the Eid Prediction

Al Jarwan's forecast is underpinned by Islamic consensus on the advent of Shawwal and, consequently, Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. He elaborates that the emergence of the Shawwal crescent aligns with a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Given the crescent's birth before midnight, visibility after sunset the following day is expected across much of the Islamic world. This celestial event paves the way for the official commencement of Eid celebrations in the UAE.

Eid Holiday Schedule in the UAE

Advertisment

In the UAE, the Eid break traditionally begins on the 29th day of Ramadan. Following Al Jarwan's prediction, the 2024 Eid break is slated to start from April 8, coinciding with the 29th day of Ramadan, and extend until April 12, the third day of Shawwal. Although the official Eid holiday spans five days, residents will relish a nine-day respite, thanks to adjacent weekends before and after the Eid observance. This extended holiday period offers an invaluable opportunity for familial gatherings, celebrations, and the creation of cherished memories without dipping into annual leave allocations.

Implications and Expectations

This extended Eid ul Fitr holiday not only signifies a time of joy and celebration for the UAE's residents but also reflects the nation's commitment to preserving cultural traditions while accommodating modern lifestyles. As families and friends prepare to come together, the extended break is a testament to the UAE's dedication to fostering social bonds and communal harmony. As the awaited dates draw closer, anticipation for the official commencement of Eid and its accompanying celebrations continues to mount, promising a period of renewal and festivity across the Emirates.