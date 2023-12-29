en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Holiday

Terminal Dilemma: Travelers Opt to Stay Amid Struggles with New Luggage Scanners

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:40 am EST
Terminal Dilemma: Travelers Opt to Stay Amid Struggles with New Luggage Scanners

Travelers at a transportation terminal are facing a peculiar situation. Instead of being stranded, they’re choosing to stay. The reasoning behind this unexpected decision? The inconvenience of lugging their belongings back home, and the desire to avoid the notorious holiday season traffic. This situation underscores the diverse circumstances and decisions that come into play when travelers are confronted with unexpected alterations or delays in their plans, particularly during peak travel periods.

Hand Luggage Scanners: A Delayed Rollout

Major airports across the UK, including Manchester, Gatwick, Heathrow, and Stansted, are grappling with a pressing issue. The deadline for installing new hand luggage scanners, which would permit passengers to carry containers of up to two liters in their hand luggage, is fast approaching. However, these airports are struggling to meet the June 2024 deadline. There are apprehensions that travelers could experience frustration and long queues if they arrive at airports expecting to use the new machines, only to find their bags checked as per the older rules. The rollout of the new scanners is suffering significant delays, with some airports potentially unable to fully implement them until 2025.

Challenges in Implementation

The delay in implementation is not without reasons. The airports are encountering numerous challenges in installing the new scanners. Expanding terminal facilities and retraining staff, while ensuring a smooth flow of passengers, are among the major hurdles. The new scanners’ delayed rollout and the ensuing confusion add another layer of complexity to the myriad decisions and challenges that travelers face during peak travel times.

Accessible Services at JFK

Meanwhile, passengers at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) have access to various accessible services. These include the TSA Cares helpline, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyards, wheelchair services, and the AIRA mobile app for blind or low vision customers. The airport also provides curbside unloading areas, planemates for transporting passengers, and hearing loops for hearing aid users. AirTrain JFK offers free on-airport travel, and accessible transportation options are available when using public transit. These services, despite the difficulties presented by the delayed scanner rollout, provide some relief to travelers navigating their way through busy airports during the holiday season.

0
Holiday Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Financial Strain During the Holiday Season: A Comprehensive Guide

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Kareena Kapoor Welcomes the New Year in the Swiss Alps

By Dil Bar Irshad

Beat the Holiday Spam: Steps to Protect Yourself from Scammers and Unwanted Calls

By Israel Ojoko

Holiday Travel Rush: A Snapshot from Ninoy Aquino International Airport

By BNN Correspondents

NORAD's Santa Tracker: A 68-Year Tradition Continues with New Call Cen ...
@Holiday · 16 hours
NORAD's Santa Tracker: A 68-Year Tradition Continues with New Call Cen ...
heart comment 0
Christmas Day Ordeal: Australian Family Battles Severe Storm

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Day Ordeal: Australian Family Battles Severe Storm
Cities Gear Up for New Year’s Eve: Fireworks and Celebrations in Full Swing

By Geeta Pillai

Cities Gear Up for New Year's Eve: Fireworks and Celebrations in Full Swing
Wuhan’s East Lake Park Lights Up for Year of the Dragon Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Wuhan's East Lake Park Lights Up for Year of the Dragon Celebrations
From Bromine Drops to Unwanted Gifts: The Evolution of Christmas Shopping Stress

By Ebenezer Mensah

From Bromine Drops to Unwanted Gifts: The Evolution of Christmas Shopping Stress
Latest Headlines
World News
Conservative MP's 'Cr** Parent' Remarks Stir Controversy
44 seconds
Conservative MP's 'Cr** Parent' Remarks Stir Controversy
The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections
55 seconds
The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
3 mins
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
3 mins
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
3 mins
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
4 mins
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
4 mins
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
4 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
7 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
5 hours
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app