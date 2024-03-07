Roy, Utah Police Seek Public's Aid in Gas Station Vandalism and Theft Case

Early on March 7, 2024, an incident of property damage and theft occurred at a Holiday convenience store located at 3528 W. 5500 South in Roy, Utah. Roy City Police Department is urging the public to assist in identifying the perpetrators involved, showcasing photos of vehicles and individuals linked to the crime on social media.

Urgent Appeal for Community Assistance

With the aim of apprehending those responsible, the Roy City Police Department has taken to social media to share crucial images. These include clear shots of the vehicles and suspects believed to be involved in the early morning vandalism and theft. Officer Stuart Hackworth is leading the investigation and has made an appeal to anyone with information to come forward, ensuring that tipsters' identities will remain confidential. The case has been officially registered under No. 24RO3487.

Details of the Incident

The theft and property damage were reported to have taken place around 1 a.m. at the Holiday convenience store. While the extent of the damage and the value of the stolen goods have not been disclosed, the incident has raised concerns about community safety and the boldness of criminal activities in the area. This appeal for public assistance underscores the crucial role community members play in aiding law enforcement efforts to maintain public order and safety.

How to Help

Individuals with any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects are encouraged to contact Officer Stuart Hackworth at [email protected], referencing case No. 24RO3487. The Roy City Police Department assures that all tips will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and emphasizes the importance of community involvement in solving this case.

As the investigation continues, the Roy City Police Department remains hopeful that with the public's help, those responsible for this crime will be brought to justice. This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges law enforcement faces and the vital role that community cooperation plays in ensuring public safety.