Presidents Day Prompts Changes to Enterprise's Garbage Collection Schedule

The City of Enterprise, Alabama, has announced modifications to its waste collection schedule owing to the observance of Presidents Day. City offices will be closed on Monday, February 19, resulting in a hiatus in garbage collection on that day. The changes are expected to cause a ripple effect throughout the week, impacting the regular waste collection routine for several residents.

Adjusted Collection Schedule

Trash that is typically collected on Monday will now be picked up on Tuesday, February 20. Consequently, Tuesday's regular garbage collection will be shifted to Wednesday, February 21. The city reassures its residents that the schedule for the rest of the week will remain unaffected by these changes.

Important Reminders for Residents

Residents are reminded to place their trash on the curb by 7 a.m. on their rescheduled pick-up day to ensure collection. This change in schedule is a result of the city's observance of Presidents Day, a federal holiday that necessitates the closure of city offices.

Presidents Day Impacting City Services

Presidents Day, a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in February, is a day set aside to honor all U.S. presidents. In observance of this holiday, many city services are often suspended or rescheduled, as is the case with the City of Enterprise's garbage collection. The city is keen on ensuring that the changes are communicated effectively to its residents to prevent any inconvenience.