Oshkosh Celebration of Lights: A Bright Future at the EAA Grounds

In the midst of a frigid winter, the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights has found a new, permanent home at the EAA grounds, igniting a beacon of tradition and community spirit. This decision comes on the heels of a phenomenally successful 2023 season, which not only saw a record-breaking number of visitors but also solidified the event's place in the hearts of the Oshkosh community. The origins of this shift trace back to an unexpected turn of events at Menominee Park, leading to a temporary relocation that has now become a long-term commitment through 2028.

A New Chapter Begins

With over 22,000 vehicles gliding through the gates and more than 6,000 children meeting Santa Claus in person, the Celebration of Lights' first season at the EAA grounds was nothing short of magical. This nearly 60% increase in attendance from the previous year speaks volumes about the community's embrace of the new location. The event, which runs from Thanksgiving weekend to New Year's Eve, transforms the EAA grounds into a winter wonderland, with over 1 million lights dazzling visitors across dozens of displays.

More Than Just Lights

What sets the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights apart is not just the sheer number of bulbs gleaming in the night, but the sense of unity and joy it fosters among visitors. The EAA Air Academy Lodge, serving as Santa's headquarters, became a nexus of festive cheer, where children's laughter mingled with the soft glow of holiday lights. This event is more than a display; it is a cherished holiday tradition that brings families together in a celebration of the season.

Looking Ahead

With the agreement now in place to host the Celebration of Lights at the EAA grounds through 2028, the future looks bright. This permanency promises not only stability but also room for growth and innovation in how the event is executed. The success of the 2023 season has set a high bar, but it has also shown the resilience and adaptability of the Oshkosh community. As the lights switch off on another successful year, plans are already in motion to make next year's celebration even more spectacular.

In reflection, the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights' journey from Menominee Park to the EAA grounds is a tale of unexpected challenges, community adaptation, and ultimately, triumph. The surge in attendance and the joy shared by thousands underscore the event's significance as a pillar of holiday tradition in Oshkosh. As the city looks forward to future celebrations, the lights will continue to shine brightly, a symbol of hope, unity, and festive spirit in the heart of Oshkosh.