Holiday

Hyndburn Community Groups Benefit from Council Leader’s Festive Funding

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Hyndburn Community Groups Benefit from Council Leader’s Festive Funding

In a heartening display of community spirit, two local groups in Hyndburn have been the recipients of holiday funding, thanks to a special budget allocated by the borough council leader, Cllr Marlene Haworth. Earnest Street Baptist Church and Kirk House, both integral parts of the community, were given a £700 grant to facilitate the organization of festive meals and a Christmas party.

Supporting Local Causes

Cllr Haworth’s discretionary fund, a pot of £20,000, is aimed at supporting local causes and initiatives. The money for the Earnest Street Baptist Church and Kirk House was secured by Tory ward councillors Loraine Cox and Sajid Mahmood, who worked diligently to ensure these community establishments had the resources they needed to spread cheer during the holiday season.

Making a Difference

MP Sara Britcliffe, Deputy Council Leader Steven Smithson, and the aforementioned councillors presented a £500 cheque to the Free Community Cafe at the Baptist Church. This cafe is a beacon of hope in the region, offering a free hot meal to residents every Wednesday. The grant will ensure the continued operation of this invaluable service by its dedicated team of volunteers.

Boosting Morale in Difficult Times

In addition, Cllrs Mahmood and Cox handed over a £200 cheque to Kirk House to contribute towards its annual Christmas Party. The councillors underlined the importance of supporting community organizations that serve residents, especially during festive times when some may feel isolated or face financial challenges. This gesture is a testament to the council’s commitment to community welfare and camaraderie, making a tangible difference in the lives of Hyndburn’s residents.

Holiday Local News
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

