Holiday Match Drive Raises Over $3 Million, Providing 12.8 Million Meals to Oklahomans in Need

The Holiday Match Drive, a joint endeavor by KOCO 5 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, has made an extraordinary impact on the lives of Oklahomans in need. The initiative, which ran during the holiday season, raised over $3 million, translating to an astonishing 12.8 million meals for those grappling with food insecurity.

Advertisment

A Collaborative Effort Against Food Insecurity

This monumental achievement was made possible through the collective efforts of KOCO 5, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, and generous donors such as Apmex.com. The campaign was designed to leverage the power of community support, with every donation being matched up to $450,000 by Apmex.com and other contributors.

The Power of Matched Donations

Advertisment

The matching donation model employed by the Holiday Match Drive proved to be a powerful incentive for individuals and organizations to contribute to the cause. It effectively doubled the impact of each donation, allowing the campaign to reach its ambitious goal of providing over 12.8 million meals to those in need.

Gratitude and Commitment to Fighting Hunger

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma expressed its deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community. "We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown during the Holiday Match Drive," said a spokesperson for the organization. "These donations will make a significant difference in the lives of Oklahomans facing food insecurity."

Advertisment

KOCO 5 remains committed to supporting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and its mission to combat hunger in the state. "We are proud to have been a part of this incredible initiative," said a representative from KOCO 5. "We will continue to work alongside the Regional Food Bank and the community to address food insecurity in Oklahoma."

In a world where the issue of food insecurity looms large, the Holiday Match Drive stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collective action. Through the combined efforts of KOCO 5, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, and countless generous donors, over 12.8 million meals will be provided to those who need them most.

Note: The Holiday Match Drive was held during the 2023 holiday season. This article is based on information available as of February 12, 2024.