Celebrate 35th Dia di Rincon: Cultural Festivities & Moonlight Dinner in Bonaire

Rincon is buzzing with excitement as it gears up to celebrate the 35th edition of Dia di Rincon, a cherished national holiday that showcases the rich cultural tapestry of Bonaire. This year's celebration kicks off on March 30th and spans an entire month, culminating on May 1st, offering a plethora of events for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture.

Advertisment

Beginning with Tradition

The festivities commence with the Sende Mecha ceremony on March 30th, an event that symbolizes the start of the celebrations. Participants gather around the Bustu F. G. Janga after the flag-raising ceremony next to the Catholic Church, marking a moment of communal unity and joy fueled by music.

Cultural Highlights and Competitions

Advertisment

Following the opener, the Simadan di Pastor and Festival Kanto Krioyo are key events that draw attention. The former, a parade and thanksgiving for the harvest, fosters a sense of giving back to the community, while the latter, a singing competition, stirs up excitement as local artists vie for the title of the year's best song. Additionally, various "Den Trin" pop-up events and cultural pageants like "Mucha Kultural" and "DAMa Kultural" add flavor to the month-long celebration.

Unforgettable Dining under the Stars

One of the most anticipated events is the "Sena na Mesa Largu Bou di Lus di Luna Yen den Kurason di Rincon" on April 23rd. This unique dining experience under the moonlight offers guests a five-course traditional meal prepared by Rincon's finest chefs, using local ingredients to create a culinary journey that captivates all senses.

As the events unfold, parades, soccer championships, and various gatherings set the stage for Dia di Rincon on April 30th, followed by the traditional "Saka Raton" to conclude the festivities. This year's Dia di Rincon not only celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Bonaire but also brings together the community in a month of joy, reflection, and cultural pride. Whether you're a local resident or a visitor, Rincon invites you to be part of this extraordinary celebration, promising memories that will last a lifetime.