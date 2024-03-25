Holi 2024 Exclusive: Neha, Kriti To Fatima, Celeb Special Festive Looks

The festival of colours, Holi, is a vibrant explosion of joy and celebration. From lip-smacking dishes to electrifying song and dance routines, Holi has always been about fun and frolic. Our favourite celebrities also channel the same fun vibes into their fashion picks. Ahead of the festival of colours, in exclusive conversations with NDTV Swirlster, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Tahira Kashyap opened up about their favourite Holi styles. Guess what, they all share a penchant for uber-cool and breezy looks for Holi.

Celebrity Insights on Holi Fashion

When asked about her favourite outfit for Holi, Kriti Sanon was quick to respond with "Anything white. I like wearing pieces of denim. Maybe a shirt or something." When mentioned that the white piece would get spoiled at the end of the day, Kriti said, "But you take out that white shirt you are okay getting it spoiled."

Continuing further, Kriti Sanon also revealed that she doesn't buy a new outfit just to play Holi. In addition, Kriti also revealed that if her wardrobe could consist of only one colour then it would be blue. Explaining why, she channelled her inner fashionista and said, "Oh My God. That's tricky. Blue maybe. So I can get denims and all."

What Makes White the Favourite?

The actress, who recently turned showstopper of Chola, also spilled the beans about her favourite Holi outfit. Neha Dhupia said, "My favourite outfit for Holi...I would say whites. Colours would look really nice on whites."

Even Fatima Sana Sheikh confessed that her favourite colour to wear on Holi is white. She said, "For Holi, white. When you think of Holi, it is white." Revealing what kind of outfits she prefers for Holi, the actress said, "Kurta and denims."

Unique Takes on Traditional Holi Attire

For Tahira Kashyap, all-white is the perfect Holi look for her. The film director said, "I think all white because the white absorbs all the colours and it is just so beautiful." When asked, if she buys white-coloured clothes for just one day, she said, "No, sorry. This might sound normal but you do have clothes, you know, for funerals. So at times, you wear those clothes for Holi."

Tahira Kashyap's love for white outfits is very evident on her social media. Earlier, she wore a lovely white dress with crochet detailing. She left her tresses open to complement the look.

Which of these looks do you like the best?