en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Hoima Celebrates New Year’s Eve as Rwanda Stands Firm Amid DRC Conflict

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Hoima Celebrates New Year’s Eve as Rwanda Stands Firm Amid DRC Conflict

As the curtain fell on the year 2023, residents of Hoima, a vibrant city in Uganda, embraced the festivities with a tangible sense of joy and optimism. Night spots across the city buzzed with an infectious energy, as people gathered to celebrate the dawn of a new year, and with it, the promise of new opportunities and achievements.

Embracing the Festive Spirit

The general mood among the revelers was one of hope and anticipation for the year ahead. The celebrations that unfurled in Hoima mirrored the universal spirit of the New Year – a time of camaraderie, reflection, and aspiration. As individuals and groups reveled in the moment, there was a shared sentiment of having weathered the challenges of yet another year, and a collective looking forward to the potential that 2024 holds.

City Alive with Celebrations

Night spots in Hoima burst into life as the clock ticked towards midnight. With an array of entertainment options, these venues became the epicenters of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The vibrant scenes of people engrossed in merriment painted a vivid picture of the city’s festive spirit.

Rwanda Amid Threats of Invasion

In other news, the year ended on a tense note for Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, who stood firm in his resolve to protect his nation against threats of possible invasion by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The growing animosity between the two nations escalated after DRC President Felix Tshisekedi warned of the possibility of conflict, accusing Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels in eastern Congo.

However, a glimmer of hope for peace emerged as the U.S. government brokered a deal with both leaders to de-escalate the brewing conflict. Meanwhile, the DRC’s Independent National Electoral Commission announced the provisional results of the presidential election, declaring Tshisekedi as the winner with a staggering 73% of total votes counted.

0
Lifestyle Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods

By Mazhar Abbas

Garrett Popcorn Heiress, Hannah Chody Milburn, Flaunts Luxurious Lifestyle on Social Media

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Colorful Traditions of Chinese New Year: Red and Gold Take Center Stage

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented ...
@Food · 13 mins
Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented ...
heart comment 0
Vancouver Ushers in 2024 with a Week of Diverse Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vancouver Ushers in 2024 with a Week of Diverse Events
Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year's Eve
2023: The Year Celebrities Pushed Fashion Boundaries

By Olalekan Adigun

2023: The Year Celebrities Pushed Fashion Boundaries
Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record

By Israel Ojoko

Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record
Latest Headlines
World News
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
23 seconds
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2 mins
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
3 mins
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
5 mins
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
5 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
5 mins
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
6 mins
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
7 mins
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
20 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
27 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
31 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app