Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn: A New Beacon of Childhood Joy Set to Open in West Midlands

As spring dawns near and the world gradually embraces the warmth, a new beacon of childhood joy is set to bloom in the heart of Stafford, near Coventry. This beacon is the Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn, an ambitious venture that promises a wholesome blend of indoor and outdoor adventures for children, breathing life into the historical surroundings of Brewood.

Imaginative Escapade Under A Giant Oak

At the heart of this much-anticipated attraction stands a giant mock oak tree, a homage to the iconic Boscobel Oak. This grand structure is more than an ornamental centerpiece; it's an imaginative escapade, resplendent with bridges, slides, tunnels, and high-level walkways. The fantastical design of the tree is designed to inspire the innate curiosity in children, nudging them towards exploration and adventure.

Pedal Go-Karting and More

But the fun doesn't stop at the tree. The playbarn also offers a tarmac track for pedal go-karting, allowing for a different kind of adventure, one filled with speed and excitement. The venue also houses an array of outdoor activities such as zip lines, swings, a sand pit, and a dedicated toddler area, catering to children of all ages.

A Hub of Joy and Treats

Indoor facilities at the playbarn are designed to complement the outdoor joyrides. A food and drink counter laden with an assortment of delightful treats ensures that the little adventurers and their families can replenish their energy in between playtimes. The indoor area also offers cozy seating arrangements, making it a comfortable space for families to relax and enjoy their day.

Conceptualized and brought to life by Charlie and Tessa Giffard, the Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn is an epitome of their vision to create a space full of exploration and fun. The playbarn, which has been in development for nearly five years, is a part of the Chillington Hall and Estate managed by Charlie Giffard himself. As they stand on the threshold of unveiling their dream project, the Giffards are also committed to contributing to the local community by hiring from the local talent pool, making Hockerhill more than just a playbarn.

With the opening scheduled for March, the anticipation runs high, not just among the Giffards but also among the eager families waiting to explore this new world of adventure. The Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn, with its unique blend of history, imagination, and adventure, is indeed set to become a premier family destination in the West Midlands.