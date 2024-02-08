Historic Wrangler's Roost: A Landmark in Legal Limbo

In the heart of New River, Arizona, a quaint and historic Stagecoach stop, Wrangler's Roost, established in 1890, has become the epicenter of a contentious dispute. Once a beloved landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the property now finds itself embroiled in a legal battle over its use as an unauthorized wedding venue.

A Dream Wedding Turns Sour

Holliann Tran, a bride who fell in love with the charm and history of Wrangler's Roost, celebrated her wedding at the venue in November 2022. However, her dream day turned into a nightmare when Maricopa County officials arrived to shut down the event, citing zoning violations and lack of an events permit.

The owners of Wrangler's Roost, Heidi and Reid Stewart, had previously been ordered to cease commercial activities and were slapped with fines exceeding $70,000 for noncompliance. The County Sheriff's Office had received numerous calls regarding the property, with deputies being dispatched over 60 times since 2021.

A Neighborhood in Turmoil

The issue has not only affected couples like Holliann and her husband, who suffered financial loss due to the abrupt shutdown of their wedding, but also the local residents. Marko Dapevich, a neighbor who has been disturbed by the constant noise and bright lights during weekend events, filed a civil suit seeking an injunction to halt the gatherings.

The residents of New River, once a peaceful community, now find themselves living in an area plagued by disruptions. The tranquility of their homes has been shattered by the loud music and festivities emanating from Wrangler's Roost.

A Legacy in Limbo

Despite refunding some of Holliann's money, the Stewarts and their attorney remain tight-lipped about the situation. The future of Wrangler's Roost hangs in the balance, with the owners facing mounting fines and the possibility of losing their right to host events altogether.

As the legal battle unfolds, the historic Stagecoach stop, once a symbol of Arizona's rich past, now stands as a reminder of the complexities that arise when preserving history clashes with modern-day realities.

The tale of Wrangler's Roost serves as a poignant lesson on the delicate balance between honoring our past and adapting to the needs of the present. As the community grapples with this conundrum, the once-celebrated landmark now finds itself at a crossroads, its future uncertain.

In the end, the story of Wrangler's Roost is not just about a wedding venue dispute or zoning violations. It is a narrative that explores the intricate relationship between history, community, and progress, leaving us to ponder: how do we preserve our heritage while accommodating the evolving needs of society?