en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Historic Frederick G. Potter House in East Hampton on Sale for $25 Million

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
Historic Frederick G. Potter House in East Hampton on Sale for $25 Million

The landmark Frederick G. Potter House in East Hampton, New York, a historical testament of early 20th-century architecture, is up for sale at a staggering $25 million. Crafted in 1905 by acclaimed architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, known for designing the renowned Grey Gardens estate, the Potter House is an embodiment of lavishness and grandeur.

A Walk Through the Iconic Mansion

The Potter House, spanning an extensive 7,500 square feet, exhibits an elaborate floor plan that houses 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across its three stories. Boasting panoramic vistas from Hook Pond to the ocean, the mansion’s placement on a 1.5-acre parcel accentuates its beauty and grandeur. The property’s strategic location enhances its allure, offering residents the soothing sounds of the ocean and a refreshing breeze from the nearby Main Beach and Hook Pond.

Intricate Interiors and Lavish Outdoor Space

Inside the mansion, one is greeted by a sunroom, a private study, two living areas, a formal dining room, and a well-equipped kitchen, each space meticulously designed and organized. The majestic mansion’s outdoor expanse is just as impressive, featuring sprawling lawns and an elevated pool area. The pool zone is further complemented by a charming pool house, amplifying the estate’s luxurious ambiance.

The Neighborhood – A Celebrity Enclave

Nestled amidst the tranquil lanes of East Hampton, the mansion’s location is noteworthy for its celebrity neighbors. Rock music sensation Jon Bon Jovi and lifestyle magnate Martha Stewart add glamour to the neighborhood. The property has been on the real estate market since September 2023, inviting potential buyers to own a slice of history and luxury.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
19 seconds ago
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
Carrie Bradshaw, a prominent figure in the running community, is primed to participate in the forthcoming Chevron Houston Half Marathon. This event marks a significant turning point in her recovery journey following hip replacements, symbolizing her resilience and tenacity. Running, for Bradshaw, serves as a source of empowerment and a crucial part of her mental
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
Julia Roberts Shines in British Vogue February Issue: A Conversation with Richard Curtis
6 mins ago
Julia Roberts Shines in British Vogue February Issue: A Conversation with Richard Curtis
Brookside's Flying Horse Taproom Welcomes Patrons Post-Renovation
7 mins ago
Brookside's Flying Horse Taproom Welcomes Patrons Post-Renovation
Avail Unveils Persona 5 Inspired Clothing Line, Set to Launch in January 2024
1 min ago
Avail Unveils Persona 5 Inspired Clothing Line, Set to Launch in January 2024
Prominent Brewer Jeff Bagby Resigns from Pizza Port's Carlsbad Location
3 mins ago
Prominent Brewer Jeff Bagby Resigns from Pizza Port's Carlsbad Location
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
5 mins ago
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
Latest Headlines
World News
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
20 seconds
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
22 seconds
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
Dallas City Council to Convene Over $1.1 Billion Bond Program
30 seconds
Dallas City Council to Convene Over $1.1 Billion Bond Program
The End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs From New England Patriots
31 seconds
The End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs From New England Patriots
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
39 seconds
Chinese Study Reveals Orai1's Pivotal Role in Pancreatitis-Induced Lung Injury
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
54 seconds
Hope Inc. Organizes Adaptive Track Meet at Concordia College
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
1 min
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
1 min
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
1 min
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app