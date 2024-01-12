Historic Frederick G. Potter House in East Hampton on Sale for $25 Million

The landmark Frederick G. Potter House in East Hampton, New York, a historical testament of early 20th-century architecture, is up for sale at a staggering $25 million. Crafted in 1905 by acclaimed architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, known for designing the renowned Grey Gardens estate, the Potter House is an embodiment of lavishness and grandeur.

A Walk Through the Iconic Mansion

The Potter House, spanning an extensive 7,500 square feet, exhibits an elaborate floor plan that houses 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across its three stories. Boasting panoramic vistas from Hook Pond to the ocean, the mansion’s placement on a 1.5-acre parcel accentuates its beauty and grandeur. The property’s strategic location enhances its allure, offering residents the soothing sounds of the ocean and a refreshing breeze from the nearby Main Beach and Hook Pond.

Intricate Interiors and Lavish Outdoor Space

Inside the mansion, one is greeted by a sunroom, a private study, two living areas, a formal dining room, and a well-equipped kitchen, each space meticulously designed and organized. The majestic mansion’s outdoor expanse is just as impressive, featuring sprawling lawns and an elevated pool area. The pool zone is further complemented by a charming pool house, amplifying the estate’s luxurious ambiance.

The Neighborhood – A Celebrity Enclave

Nestled amidst the tranquil lanes of East Hampton, the mansion’s location is noteworthy for its celebrity neighbors. Rock music sensation Jon Bon Jovi and lifestyle magnate Martha Stewart add glamour to the neighborhood. The property has been on the real estate market since September 2023, inviting potential buyers to own a slice of history and luxury.